As Cerner Com (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Reinhart Partners Raised by $509,124 Its Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 333,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 339,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 8,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 304,317 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41 million, up from 295,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28M shares traded or 40.36% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Starboard Value shrinks stake in Cerner – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Dillardâ€™s, Home Depot, Jumia, Loweâ€™s, Slack, SQM, Target, Wayfair and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6,192 shares to 122,584 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,034 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,775 shares to 251,807 shares, valued at $35.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marijuana Stock Cann(‘t)Trust, and What’s Behind Gilead’s Latest Megadeal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.