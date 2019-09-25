As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $374,855; Prudential Plc Has Decreased Penske Automotive Gr (PAG) Stake by $3.77 Million

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 111,420 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, up from 106,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 635,275 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Gr (PAG) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 80,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 520,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, down from 600,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 54,909 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.56 million for 8.22 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAG shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 2.93% less from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 74,063 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Lc. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 19,952 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1,180 shares. Stifel reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Amp Investors holds 0% or 11,651 shares in its portfolio. Edmp holds 2.05% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 47,388 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 700 shares. Virtu Limited Com invested 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 858 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 58,091 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,061 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 646,932 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 6,696 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Busine (NYSE:IBM) by 60,378 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $140.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 118,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,456 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Fiduciary Trust owns 36,162 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 231,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 932 shares. Kensico Mgmt reported 1.00M shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.06M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power Inc holds 2,810 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc has invested 0.64% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 2.17M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Company owns 69,333 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.11% or 2,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 16,300 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New Del Com (NYSE:FLR) by 269,395 shares to 53,705 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 307,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,090 shares, and cut its stake in Homeserve Plc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.