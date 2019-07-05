As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Holding by $363,090; As Nice Sys LTD (NICE) Share Value Rose, Axiom International Investors Has Boosted by $2.78 Million Its Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NICE) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 22,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48M, up from 119,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 37,829 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Rev $335.4M; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 05/04/2018 – NICE Enables Enterprises to Enter the Automation Economy Via First of its Kind ‘Robotic Process Automation for Dummies’ Book; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 384,944 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.01 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% or 448,047 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.01 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment accumulated 145,913 shares. Washington Tru invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.71% or 30,773 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 24,343 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 72,017 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 1.5% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stephens Ar accumulated 20,917 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 41,154 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares to 164,775 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem by 182,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,340 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,189 shares to 248,122 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,910 shares, and cut its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).