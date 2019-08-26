As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Stake by $38.80 Million; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Waters (WAT) by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.55. About 186,433 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 680,664 shares as the company's stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.19M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 983,546 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.11% or 1,836 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,127 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 478 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,686 shares. Moreover, Advisory Net Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 413 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 229 shares in its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.07% or 1,682 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 3,210 shares. Loomis Sayles Com LP accumulated 0% or 72 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,636 are owned by Allstate Corp. Parsec Fin Management stated it has 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Swiss Bancshares owns 253,059 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 5,443 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.14M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company reported 429,846 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,147 shares. Starboard Value LP has 4.33% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 626,868 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Headinvest Llc owns 0.13% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,970 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) holds 7,809 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 376,072 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 5,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 169,015 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 38,543 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,000 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 27,476 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 374,592 shares to 404,908 shares, valued at $55.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 822,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,016 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).