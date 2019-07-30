As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Headinvest Has Cut Its Stake by $454,290; Cortland Associates Maintains Stake in Facebook A (FB)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $197.32. About 6.51M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 12/04/2018 – Daniel Ives of GBH Insights says Facebook could see a hit to its advertising money because of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Top Democrats Press Mark Zuckerberg for More Information about Facebook’s Role in American Democracy; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s considering launching its two smart speakers, initially slated to be unveiled at F8,

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 7,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456,000, down from 15,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 446,187 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 12,447 shares to 556,852 shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,668 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs invested in 5,240 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) accumulated 219 shares. Moreover, Johnson Gp Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers And Merchants invested in 2,354 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 1.36% stake. Putnam Limited Liability Company invested in 1.52M shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 3,640 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 504,486 shares stake. Ohio-based Parkwood has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 30,637 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. North Point Port Managers Oh accumulated 2.13% or 67,406 shares. Atlas Browninc has 4,461 shares. Century Inc holds 1.37% or 8.13 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 606,993 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 29.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 6,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Comm Natl Bank holds 399,769 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 425,937 shares. 24,071 are held by Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co. Guggenheim Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 162,789 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Trillium Asset Ltd invested in 12,364 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 988,972 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.22% stake. 240 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Inv. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 8,000 shares. 7,346 were accumulated by Acropolis Inv Limited Company. Parkside Bancshares And owns 511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.