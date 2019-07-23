As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Its Stake; As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shares Declined, Bluefin Trading Cut by $963,036 Its Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 17,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,696 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.20 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS THERE ARE NO TALKS WITH BHP ON SAMARCO DIVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR ENERGY COAL; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 8,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.78 million, up from 599,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 3.20M shares traded or 26.83% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 210,700 shares to 214,800 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.