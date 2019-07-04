As Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.19 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by $940,672

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 646,679 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 73,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,166 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 93,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,720 shares to 51,267 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69.42 million activity.

