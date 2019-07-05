As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Its Stake by $1.38 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.3. About 884,848 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,166 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 147,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 9.69M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (NYSE:TSM) by 11,105 shares to 172,535 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $189.80M for 32.03 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,667 shares to 23,277 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.91B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

