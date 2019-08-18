As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Decreased Stake by $193.02 Million; Greenlight Capital Stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) Has Lowered by $14.64 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 28,053 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 billion, down from 31,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42M, down from 20.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Contrarius Mngmt Limited has invested 4.18% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Johnson Fin Group holds 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 500 shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 1.62 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 744,101 shares. First Mercantile Communication holds 32,528 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 49,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management holds 21,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Hsbc Holding Pcl owns 110,278 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 22,824 shares. The Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,303 shares to 35,433 shares, valued at $2.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 151,036 shares. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 0.42% or 106,285 shares. 169,015 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 113,980 shares. Madison Investment Inc reported 0.07% stake. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability owns 1.74% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 128,810 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrow reported 6,010 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Country Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Amer Int has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc has 7,743 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 61,881 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 28.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.