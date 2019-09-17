As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Cut Stake; Oracle Investment Management Cut Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $6.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 186,810 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 24,498 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Quidel Corporation’s (NASDAQ:QDEL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quidel up 5% on supposed appeal win against Beckman – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quidel (QDEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 43,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 7,697 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Principal Grp holds 0% or 21,418 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 1,796 shares. 6,366 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 175,718 shares. Teton Advsr reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,485 shares. 16,757 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Invest. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Com reported 300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Illinois-based Zacks Inv has invested 0.02% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 66,000 shares.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15M shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $99.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 27.11 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,432 shares to 20,904 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner still pays former president $112K a month – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.86M for 28.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). De Burlo Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 194,800 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 17,745 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 57,064 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg, New York-based fund reported 384 shares. Miles Inc holds 0.96% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 16,016 shares. Atwood Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,531 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Blume Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Btim owns 0.1% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 106,145 shares. Cambridge reported 0.85% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 141,754 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.