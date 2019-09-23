As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $357,700; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Pictet & Cie Europe Sa

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 56,621 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.76 million, up from 53,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 6.01M shares traded or 105.21% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.72M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Simplee and Cerner to Give Consumers Transparent, Convenient and Personalized Health Care Billing Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cerner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CERN) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,832 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 19,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment accumulated 28,578 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,169 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 181,948 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Mgmt Communication has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,274 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com reported 19,288 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 471,809 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 14,613 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,701 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 15,155 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 25,737 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company reported 91 shares. Nuveen Asset reported 2.38 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.34% or 440,000 shares. 3,526 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.84% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 698,031 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Milestone Gru Inc accumulated 1,413 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4,357 were reported by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Independent Invsts has invested 1.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Keystone Fin Planning reported 1.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Orrstown Financial Incorporated has 4,170 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. 3,389 were reported by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.01 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com has 3.27% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,684 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 29,656 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.