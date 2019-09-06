As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Lifted by $363,090 Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Position Raised by Manchester Capital Management Llc

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.42M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 4,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 80,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 76,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Invest owns 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 12,400 shares. 70,573 are held by Penn Davis Mcfarland. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.92% or 693,958 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.69 million shares. Sanders Llc owns 8.13 million shares. Schafer Cullen Management invested in 0.01% or 2,980 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 3.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,608 shares. Peoples Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,315 shares. Hallmark Management has 136,363 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Company reported 525,661 shares stake. Horizon Investments Limited Company reported 0.12% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 27,792 shares in its portfolio. Colrain Ltd Com reported 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Inv Mngmt LP accumulated 8,420 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,673 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cerner still pays former president $112K a month – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assoc Ltd accumulated 4,650 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 53,037 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 586,886 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 648,906 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 704,425 shares. 4,709 are owned by L S Advisors. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited reported 5,769 shares. Arrow Financial has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6,010 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pitcairn Company accumulated 8,265 shares. 11,289 are owned by Strs Ohio. Amica Mutual Communications has invested 0.18% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). National Pension Service holds 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 346,377 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 955,817 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,994 shares to 281,925 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.