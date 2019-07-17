As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increased Its Holding; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Raised Position

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 200,005 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 12,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 83,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $216.65. About 299,465 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29,796 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,718 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.