As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Integre Asset Management Cut Its Position; Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $759,024 as Stock Price Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 991,097 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 4,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,090 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 21,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Commerce holds 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 6,803 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com holds 0% or 2,468 shares in its portfolio. 4,165 are held by Srb Corporation. Duff And Phelps Invest owns 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,620 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 93,107 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairfield Bush & owns 56,122 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 1.21% stake. First Merchants Corporation holds 71,705 shares. 3.86 million were accumulated by Harris Associates Limited Partnership. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,010 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L And S holds 78,914 shares. Intact Inv Management owns 12,000 shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 2.18% or 48,746 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 68,547 shares to 437,338 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 53,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,115 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $196.20 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.14M shares. Conning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisory Alpha Lc reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 12,182 shares. 41,154 were reported by Tudor Et Al. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 732,099 are owned by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,550 shares. Cap Inv Svcs Of America Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 226,036 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 73,201 shares stake. Scott & Selber Inc owns 31,261 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.29% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co reported 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 14,181 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.68% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.