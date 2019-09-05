As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased by $363,090 Its Position; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Value Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Holding

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 459,687 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 28,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 128,337 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 156,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 658,242 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 99,469 shares to 476,622 shares, valued at $25.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

