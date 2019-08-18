As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Has Increased Holding; Viacom New (VIAB) Position Lifted by Permit Capital Llc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 178.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 21,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,721 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 12,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.61M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.16 million shares traded or 44.89% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 15/03/2018 – MTV’s Resurgence Continues As Network Launches Global Phenomenon “Ex On The Beach”; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

