As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Cut by $320,178 Its Position; Marshfield Associates Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,595 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 50,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 97,697 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 585,507 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Financial Advisory Service Inc, which manages about $817.05 million and $537.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 7,285 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 13,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 29.13 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 18,827 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $80.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG).

