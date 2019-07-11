As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Boosted Position by $363,090; Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) Holding Held by First Foundation Advisors

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income (NXC) by 168.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,024 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 13,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Nuveen Ca Sel Tax Free Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 10,661 shares traded. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) has risen 2.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,800 shares to 2,904 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,860 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘C’.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

