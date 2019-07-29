As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Position; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Swiss National Bank Has Decreased by $11.74 Million Its Holding

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98 million, down from 343,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $209.89. About 134,145 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,114 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42M, up from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 694,844 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Davis R M holds 101,828 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Telemus has 0.28% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.71% or 1.01M shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp invested in 40,672 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 80,835 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 586,089 shares. Sun Life Fin owns 142 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 14,177 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 61,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A holds 0.05% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20,570 shares to 48,770 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 69,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 48.14 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares to 11,296 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,310 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Group Incorporated owns 29,658 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 3.18 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 17,565 shares. Fmr Lc reported 1.76 million shares. C Group Hldg A S invested in 50,329 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atlanta Capital L L C owns 523,061 shares. Mitchell Management Company accumulated 24,071 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.31% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Profund Ltd Com owns 24,037 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate has 217,114 shares. 7,849 were reported by Cleararc Capital. 8,201 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc.