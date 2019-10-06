As Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Lowered Its Stake; As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shares Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Raised Stake by $997,096

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 32,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 89,135 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 121,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 840,975 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 43,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 531,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73 million, up from 488,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 791,717 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Paragon Capital has invested 0.21% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1.07M shares. Dupont Management Corp accumulated 23,474 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Atria Invs Lc has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Nomura Holdings reported 62,000 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 816,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 93,811 shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd Com stated it has 712,175 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 377,947 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.53 million shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Denali Limited Liability Company holds 443,800 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $539.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 189,871 shares to 242,184 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 54,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,910 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.99M for 28.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation owns 116,170 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.38 million shares stake. Ls Invest Llc holds 0.06% or 12,990 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 123,079 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.40M shares. Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 1.55% or 70,707 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,156 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Illinois-based Country Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny stated it has 250 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 33.78 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 296,758 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 5,286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 22,178 shares to 92,429 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 11,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).