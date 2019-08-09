As Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $433,908; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 102,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87M, down from 132,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.49. About 648,590 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 285,763 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 292,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.31. About 603,001 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Co holds 3,500 shares. 1,972 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Chicago Equity Prns holds 0.01% or 2,060 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,077 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 56,936 shares. Emory University invested 1.75% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Gam Holdg Ag owns 41,160 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 730 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 146,700 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 6.90M shares. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 1,948 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $493.95M for 12.79 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Alexion (ALXN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – benzinga.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, UHS, VLO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated owns 14,852 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Co owns 20,166 shares. Generation Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.30 million shares. 8,995 are held by Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0.01% or 648,906 shares. State Street holds 13.68M shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 218,896 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.2% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. The Iowa-based Principal Gru has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 38,543 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt Company. Bokf Na stated it has 45,841 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Forte Llc Adv reported 76,761 shares. Scott Selber owns 31,261 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 68,237 shares. 73,201 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Keys to Investing in Next-Gen Healthcare Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “VAâ€™s spotty maintenance tracking may impede transition to Cerner EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $198.60M for 28.75 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares to 83,232 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 3,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).