As Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Position by $682,917; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $2.00 Million; Stock Price Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.86M, up from 51,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 05/04/2018 – Amazon just announced a new feature that lets Amazon Echo act like a house intercom; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 11,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,913 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 133,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 1.23M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boston Scientific Strong on Growth Goals and Future Launches – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GRUB, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom (HRC) Gains on Product Launch, Prudent Buyouts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,849 shares to 170,778 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,527 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

