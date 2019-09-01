As Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose, Credit Agricole S A Lifted by $1.61 Million Its Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Rose, Electron Capital Partners Lifted Its Holding by $5.92 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 28,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 113,980 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, up from 85,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 108.77 million shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 899,069 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 235,365 shares. Ironwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% or 83,500 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested 1.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Washington reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 30,360 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,059 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 166,292 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 186,637 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 645 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 8.00M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp holds 7.75M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wilkins Counsel Incorporated holds 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 24,475 shares. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nuance Invs Ltd has invested 2.87% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 3.18M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associates accumulated 121,835 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont has 4,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Torray Lc invested in 1.09% or 181,214 shares. 648,906 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Martin & Company Tn holds 1.21% or 70,402 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Shelton Capital reported 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 16,487 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

