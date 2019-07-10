As Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake; Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Lowered Its Position

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 1.30M shares traded or 26.18% up from the average. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 31,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 139,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 1.14M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B

Analysts await Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNK’s profit will be $100.71 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 207.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “MoviePass Is Dead. Long Live…Regal Unlimited? – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cinemark Holdings, Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avengers could lift U.S. box office for weeks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,655 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 207,266 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 188,534 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs invested in 0.01% or 23,730 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr has 3.46% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Coatue Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.65 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 4,500 shares. Ghp Advsr reported 22,450 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 137,913 are owned by Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Lc has invested 1.15% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 11,992 were accumulated by Us Bank & Trust De.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 344,682 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Thematic Limited invested in 1.62% or 607,949 shares. 648,906 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Mawer Investment Management Limited invested 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 21,137 are owned by World Asset Mngmt Inc. Cap Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 50,790 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 33,550 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company holds 429,846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested in 501,092 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Com invested in 732,099 shares. Daiwa Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,050 shares to 28,460 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,742 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bruker (BRKR) Hits a 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold GNC Holdings (GNC) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Teleflex (TFX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, CPB, CERN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.