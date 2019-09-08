As Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose, Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $405,156; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $386,136 as Valuation Rose

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 15,763 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $902,000, up from 8,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.86 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0.15% stake. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 7,600 shares. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,497 were reported by Phocas Financial. Foster And Motley owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,480 shares. 16 are owned by Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.81M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 382,200 shares or 3.25% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 11.36M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,750 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability reported 424,594 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Intersect Ltd Liability Co owns 7,454 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 803,737 shares. 7,785 are held by North Star Invest Management Corporation. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7.85 million shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,058 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 24,997 shares to 970,445 shares, valued at $57.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 72,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,815 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 6.52 million shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 74,979 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 78,943 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.92% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 36,987 shares. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Company reported 7,346 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 53 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 54,627 shares. Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 39,740 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 20,622 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company reported 1.96M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,769 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 81,756 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

