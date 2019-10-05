As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Cut Its Position; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 840,975 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN)

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.99 million for 28.31 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cerner’s initial quarterly dividend exceeds original estimate – Kansas City Business Journal” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner and GetWellNetwork Bring More Convenience and Accessibility to Health Care – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Collaborates With McKesson’s CoverMyMeds – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cerner a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “VA launches training program for Cerner’s incoming EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First Integrated Test Package for Industrial Devices Aligned with the Avnu Alliance Qvb Test Plan – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight +7.2% off record Q2 revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.