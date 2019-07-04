As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Holding by $304,323; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stock Value Rose, Confluence Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $739,453

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 5,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,184 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.24 million, up from 310,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $150.1. About 447,717 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) by 6,298 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 8,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,293 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsr Corp reported 265,237 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has invested 0.25% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Company invested in 3,623 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.39% or 275,759 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 4,160 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,629 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 540,743 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 2,819 were reported by Westwood Grp Inc Inc. Perritt Capital Management reported 4,726 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,445 shares. Ftb Advisors has 32,335 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Federated Pa has 17,367 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM also sold $2.57M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares.

