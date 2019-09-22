As Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Market Valuation Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Its Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 32,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 58,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 402,922 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 34,261 shares to 58,144 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 66,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,197 shares, and cut its stake in Protective Ins Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,727 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP invested 1.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 334,347 were reported by Stevens Cap Management Lp. 143,276 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.48 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 9,865 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 18,000 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.83% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 14,829 are held by Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability. First Business Financial Svcs owns 7,487 shares. Agf Investments America Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,861 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 20,318 shares. 6,200 are held by Lourd Capital Llc. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,676 shares. Hamlin Capital Lc stated it has 808,123 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.