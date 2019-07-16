As Centutry Communities (CCS) Shares Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $11.48 Million; Farallon Capital Management Cut Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $7.30 Million; Shares Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (CCS) by 866.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 499,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,769 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 57,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centutry Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 164,013 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $105.55. About 234,622 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc accumulated 0% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rock Springs Cap Management Lp has 0.51% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 180,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,849 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parametric Port Associate Ltd stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 3,296 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 1,767 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd invested 2.98% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 817,628 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 630,384 were reported by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp owns 9,305 shares. 71,496 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,832 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 74,377 shares.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $118.13 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC sold $50.14 million worth of stock. On Friday, March 1 the insider Braslyn Ltd. sold $18.98M. 17,000 shares were sold by Johnson Craig A, worth $1.04 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 225,160 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $240.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 545,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 93,525 shares to 579,942 shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:GWR) by 13,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,686 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE).