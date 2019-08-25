As Centurylink (Put) (CTL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jane Street Group Has Lowered by $3.02 Million Its Holding; Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) Holder Miller Howard Investments Boosted Holding

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL) by 78.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 274,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 74,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, down from 348,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial In (FNF) by 92.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.22M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.31M shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 223,401 shares to 241,116 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 485,263 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $69.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,278 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).