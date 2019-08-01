As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $934,945; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Holder Twin Securities Has Lifted Its Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 8.45M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 22,298 shares. Frontfour Capital Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 3.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 22,686 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 755,843 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 11,275 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 316,334 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 4.54M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3,425 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Com holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park Circle invested in 152,000 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 24,451 are owned by Gam Ag. Blackrock owns 86.79 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc invested in 0.05% or 61,783 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 133,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. 8,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock.