As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Its Position; Carbonite (CARB) Shares Declined While Argent Capital Management Trimmed Position by $630,120

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.35 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 26,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 105,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 300,212 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 188,357 shares to 648,055 shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 284,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,012 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 6 Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

