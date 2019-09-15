As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Karpas Strategies Has Upped Its Position; York Wtr Co (YORW) Valuation Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Holding

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 10,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 78,725 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 89,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 21,883 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Llc has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested in 115,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 133,959 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 500,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.78 million shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). West Family Invs owns 2.59M shares for 7.65% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Llc holds 1.57% or 1.03M shares. Alpine Woods Llc accumulated 0.06% or 24,320 shares. Sol Cap Management owns 168,452 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc accumulated 0.34% or 44,302 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.38% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.16% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Company has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 14,418 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 2,818 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 39 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,263 activity. Waters Ernest J bought 5 shares worth $167. Another trade for 508 shares valued at $16,951 was bought by HINES JEFFREY R. Shares for $987 were bought by McGlaughlin Erin C. On Monday, July 15 Snyder Mark S bought $1,102 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) or 33 shares. Hardman Mark J had bought 1 shares worth $34. Rasmussen Steven R bought $604 worth of stock or 17 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30 million for 29.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 15,155 shares to 177,070 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold YORW shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.30 million shares or 11.38% more from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 43,500 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 80,467 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. 22,654 are held by Manchester Capital Ltd. New York-based Amer International Group has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Llc holds 0% or 2,334 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 452,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Hm Payson has 0% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Blackrock holds 809,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation owns 879 shares.