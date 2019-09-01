As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Cut Position by $285.36 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Holder Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.48 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY GROUND SEGMENT GAAP REV $5.22 BLN VS $4.69 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,630 shares to 33,993 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $812.14 million for 12.39 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.