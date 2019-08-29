As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Rose, Frontfour Capital Group Decreased Stake; As The Hershey Company (HSY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $457,140

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 16,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $157.99. About 367,020 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 381,432 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Old Point And N A has 93,898 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Research stated it has 44,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.03% or 10,131 shares. First LP owns 4.36M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.01 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assocs Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 53,801 shares. Oakworth holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,017 shares. Natl Communication Tx invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Manhattan reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Country Trust Savings Bank holds 23 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was made by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 3,586 shares to 86,916 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 109,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL had sold 3,100 shares worth $490,970 on Monday, August 26.