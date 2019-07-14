As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Increased by $31.99 Million Its Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed Its Holding by $338,000 as Stock Price Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49 million, up from 64.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 1,244 shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 89 shares. 3.15M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Madison Investment owns 474,000 shares. Frontfour Cap Gp Limited Liability Company has 194,329 shares. 3.48 million are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Orca Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 2.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,823 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mngmt has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 65,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.68M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Is Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Cut Bombshell At CenturyLink – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Centurylink? – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: When A Dividend Cut Secures A 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54 million shares to 12.35M shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. 16.00M shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million on Wednesday, January 16. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “General Dynamics Announces Gulfstream G600 Granted FAA Certification – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics (GD) Secures $276.5M Max Contract for CMS Benefits Coordination & Recovery Center – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,262 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Com owns 11,194 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 9,663 shares. Moreover, Canal Insur has 1.15% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Peninsula Asset Inc reported 8,620 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 25,489 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 3,640 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 63,235 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 1,424 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 19,862 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 700,990 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Polaris Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 218,715 shares. 5,387 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund.