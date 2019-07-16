As Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Holding by $306,350; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Its Stake by $709,020

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 9.28M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,098 were reported by Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Captrust Fincl has 98,220 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Aimz Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.34% or 59,719 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com has 176,855 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 750 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 1,217 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited stated it has 4,161 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.14% or 282,734 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 21,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hudson Valley Adv holds 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,375 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.51 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 33,700 shares to 204,600 shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40M. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 13,222 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 133,959 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,686 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 20,613 shares. 10.13 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp. 67.26M were accumulated by Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 2.76 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 1.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 25 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Madison Invest holds 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 474,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has 844,676 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,845 shares.

