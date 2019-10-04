As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Lowered Holding by $5.50 Million; Cdw (CDW) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Position by $31.17 Million

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 311,656 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc analyzed 283,340 shares as the company's stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 4.89 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543.20M, down from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 27,201 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.92M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 27,096 shares. Capwealth Advisors owns 3.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.85 million shares. 135,262 were reported by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts holds 24,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.38M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2.36 million are held by Fairfax Finance Ltd Can. Capital Investors reported 3.51 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 581,334 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 1,589 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,905 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 44 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire" on September 11, 2019

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.05 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CDW: A 100% Potential Return In 5 Years – Seeking Alpha" on May 23, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc reported 14,600 shares stake. 4,440 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation. 25,100 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 4,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 10,702 shares. 3,291 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Ltd. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd invested in 17,257 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.17% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 21,957 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 9,770 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 14.77M shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 74,782 were accumulated by Finemark National Bank And Trust. Exane Derivatives has 42 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 201,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors invested 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).