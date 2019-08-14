As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increased Holding; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Advantage Has Lifted Its Stake

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 12.16M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 9.29M shares traded or 103.29% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp stated it has 962,964 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 1.41 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 720 are owned by Synovus Financial Corporation. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 958,359 shares. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 894,036 are owned by Ameriprise Finance. Daiwa reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.25% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 4,316 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Co. Da Davidson & Co owns 403,153 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 23,315 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 588,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 35,584 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 440 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc holds 0.08% or 35,802 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hanesbrands +3% after earnings beat, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $147,350 was made by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 52,922 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Llc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Telemus Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Voya Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.03 million shares. 86.79M were reported by Blackrock. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 17,457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 81,359 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 1 shares. Us Bank De holds 83,661 shares. 289,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 6,501 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Inc has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 413,874 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mraz Amerine And Associate invested in 53,801 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.