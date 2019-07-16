As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Value Declined, S Muoio & Company Boosted by $6.14 Million Its Position; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $934,945

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 6.11M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 887.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 558,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 62,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 6.11M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 16.00M shares valued at $254.40 million were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

