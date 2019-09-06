As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Raised by $934,945 Its Position; Discovery (DISCK) Holder Yakira Capital Management Lowered Position by $800,000 as Market Value Declined

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 2.62 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% stake. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.1% or 4.36 million shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.88 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.46% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Live Your Vision Limited Com reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 11,379 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 13,170 shares. 6,510 were accumulated by City. Private Advisor Ltd reported 42,581 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 1.22M shares. American Century Companies Incorporated owns 371,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 424,207 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel.