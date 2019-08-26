As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Cut by $15.20 Million Its Stake; Ancient Art LP Trimmed Its Position in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million as Stock Rose

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 24,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp analyzed 87,454 shares as the company's stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.44 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by various financial news outlets in August 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Company has invested 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameriprise holds 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 70,871 shares in its portfolio. Sol Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Network Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Trust holds 16,104 shares. 6.87M are owned by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 201,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp accumulated 38,123 shares. Moreover, Intrust National Bank Na has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1,750 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp Inc Inc.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 86,800 shares to 236,650 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).