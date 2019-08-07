As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Holder Vertex One Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Boston Partners Has Cut by $4.64 Million Its Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 4.39M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Boston Partners decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 165,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.83M, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 96,029 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 482,180 shares to 326,567 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12 million for 13.21 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 247,402 shares to 881,202 shares, valued at $39.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 109,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).