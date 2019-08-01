As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Stake; Sageworth Trust Co Trimmed Holding in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by $352,470

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES UPWARD PRESSURE ON 737 PRODUCTOON – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 677,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 484,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 10.52M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 47,780 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 0.01% or 76,592 shares. Platinum Invest holds 0.12% or 432,343 shares. Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 87,130 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Com invested in 49,360 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 286,264 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sigma Planning has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 98,772 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 42,581 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 266,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 344,233 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 478,935 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 155,690 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp owns 1.58M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 374,866 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 28,362 shares to 39,042 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.00M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink (CTL) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.