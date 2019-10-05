As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Gabelli Funds Has Lowered Stake by $995,335; Bath Savings Trust Co Lifted Its Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 90,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 8.74M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 38,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,611 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 16,686 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 238,644 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30,490 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Usca Ria Limited Co reported 11,735 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 3,934 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 24,253 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 188,410 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vertex One Asset has 0.14% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 51,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank Trust Department accumulated 3,646 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.95 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 30,329 shares to 622,467 shares, valued at $63.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uqm Technologies Inc Com (NYSEMKT:UQM) by 576,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols Sa Sp Adr Rep B Nvt (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.