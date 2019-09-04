As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose, Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Its Position; Glenview Capital Management Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $278.27 Million; Market Value Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 338.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 4.29M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.84 million, up from 978,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 848,203 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 5.96 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock. On Wednesday, March 6 Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.12 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 58,901 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 362,250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc National Bank Usa accumulated 28,396 shares. The New York-based Int has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 98,389 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De accumulated 1.03 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 192,294 shares. 79,460 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 199,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 374,866 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 3,524 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Orca Management Limited Liability Company has 155,315 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Comm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 764,501 shares valued at $57.04 million was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

