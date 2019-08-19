As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increased Position; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Price Rose While Becker Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.86 Million

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 2.48 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 115,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 554,270 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 669,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 55,282 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & holds 20,400 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 230,503 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.76 million shares. Blackrock reported 86.79 million shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 99,710 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 172,141 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.36M shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.09% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 2.87 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btc Cap holds 177,715 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 165,586 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cornerstone holds 0% or 3,386 shares in its portfolio.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18,182 shares to 133,840 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 77,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

