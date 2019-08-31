As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increased Its Position by $355,905; Kames Capital Plc Has Boosted Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Holding by $3.71 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 37,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 369,394 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 332,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn invested 11.63% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 36,641 were accumulated by Capstone Advsrs. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 462 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 67,219 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 1.65M shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 945,735 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 22,910 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,907 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne invested in 2.27% or 530,428 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 79,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants owns 1,823 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,775 shares to 775,766 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 163,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,352 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).