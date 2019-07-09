As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Declined, Kwmg Increased Its Holding by $718,674; Bank Of The West Lifted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $514,164 as Share Price Rose

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 12,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,372 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 85,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 4.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – MORGAN DAVIS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 13/03/2018 – GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC GPOR.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 660P FROM 620P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO; 13/03/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 13.5 EUROS FROM 13.1 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON AWARD VESTING; 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 18/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 14% to A$9.20/Share by Morgan Stanley

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 100 shares. Ftb accumulated 4,871 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fin Svcs Corporation owns 930 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caprock Gp Inc Inc accumulated 0.08% or 10,053 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Adirondack Com owns 4,532 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,002 shares. 4.29 million are held by Epoch Investment Prtn. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 0.19% or 33,095 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 22,000 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 18 shares. Factory Mutual Com stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 4,389 shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,808 shares to 3,156 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,836 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Morgan Stanley (MS) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and why Disney streaming could outpace Netflix within 5 years – Orlando Business Journal” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 135,147 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 253,656 shares. The California-based Whittier Communications has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,995 shares. 135,669 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Keybank National Association Oh holds 12,534 shares. 542 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 8,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 2.68M shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 36,975 shares. 1.74M were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 255,868 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability reported 1 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Announces Expiration of Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Is Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Wildly High Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $491,480 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold 16.00 million shares worth $254.40 million. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,555 shares to 6,562 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,418 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).