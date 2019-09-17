As Centurylink (CTL) Shares Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Stake by $935,484; Helix Energy Solutions Grp (HLX) Market Valuation Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Position by $2.76 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 85,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 2,638 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 87,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 12.49M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (HLX) by 183.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 345,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 533,272 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 187,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.01M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc Cl A (NYSE:CTT) by 61,044 shares to 596,732 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,715 shares, and cut its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A).

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Offshore Market Delays Can Derail Helix Energy Solutions’ Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (NYSE:HLX) Share Price Down A Painful 74%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Helix Energy (HLX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Awaits Steady Recovery In The Offshore Market To Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 58,842 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 369,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05M for 10.01 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.